Sturgis Motorcycle Rally saw smaller crowds, younger attendees

Final results for the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally were shared Tuesday during a special meeting at the Sturgis Community Center, showing that the attendance was down slightly compared to 2021, but a changing demographic of younger attendees is a positive move for the event.

According to South Dakota Department of Transportation traffic counts, overall vehicles traveling to Sturgis for the rally were down 5.4% when compared to 2021. SDDOT counted 497,835 vehicles this year and 525,768 in 2021. The agency gathers the numbers for counters placed at nine locations around the Sturgis region.

Even with those slightly lower numbers, the demographic shift to younger attendees is seen as a positive for the city. The city completed a demographic survey which showed the shift and another surprising finding — rally attendees who don't own a motorcycle actually increased.

“We’re achieving the goal of broadening the appeal of the event to a larger and younger audience,” Beka Zerbst, Sturgis City Council member and chair of the city’s Rally & Events Committee, told an audience at the 2022 Post-Rally Summit Tuesday.

After the 75th rally in 2015, the number of long-term attendees began to drop. Then, during the pandemic year in 2020, the rally was introduced to a new group of attendees.

“They have been incredibly loyal and continue to return,” Zerbst said.

The largest percentage of rallygoers were from the heartland in markets which were targeted through the state of South Dakota’s Community Cooperative Marketing Program.

Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said the high gas prices and reduced attendance from long-distance travelers in the U.S., and global economic uncertainty reduced international visitation.

The average age of rallygoers continues to fall. In 2015, the average age of rallygoers was 53.1 years old. In 2022, the average age was 50.8 years old.

Since 2015, the number of people attending the Rally who say they don’t own a motorcycle has jumped from 1% to 12%.

The 2022 rally also raised more than $1 million for charity.

It’s one of the largest charitable events in the state,” said Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie.

This year, the city of Sturgis received an anonymous matching donation of $100,000 to its Sturgis Rally Endowment fund.

Also generating funds for local charities was the sale of open container cups whose proceeds totaled $51,644. City of Sturgis Sponsorship donations totaled $47,000 and a bike build generated $25,000 for charities.

Several groups host rally breakfasts that help sustain their mission throughout the year.

Among those hosting rally breakfasts are Grace Lutheran Church, Sturgis Brown High School, the Masonic Lodge of Sturgis, Masonic Lodge of Spearfish and Hill City Senior Center. In 2022, $56,995 was raised by these organizations.

Nonprofit organizations also raise funds through hosting paid parking lots in the downtown corridor of Sturgis during the rally. In 2022, organizations earned an estimated $39,237.

The Hamsters organization through various activities of their members donated $503,000 to Lifescape Children’s Hospital in Rapid City and another $39,500 to the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum.

Jack Daniel’s has long been a sponsor of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and gives back to the community in many ways. By hosting a Tasting Experience and Challenge Coin along with Sturgis Liquor customize Jack Daniel’s bottles with custom engraving, the distiller donated $13,000 to Sturgis Brown High School for scholarships, $10,000 to Sturgis Rally Charities and another $6,000 to Operation Ride Home.

In recent years, the city of Sturgis has made available fundraising opportunities for local nonprofits at the Sturgis Photo Towers. In 2022, nine different charities shared a total of $20,530.

The first Sturgis Police Chief’s Ride generated $1,595 for the Sturgis and Meade County Animal Shelter and the Sturgis Police Athletic League.

The Ride with a Local program helped raise $2,205 for Black Hills Trails, and the Legendary 5K race raised $3,900 for local outdoor recreation programs.

The annual Sturgis Mayor’s Ride raised $39,000 for the Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department, Sturgis Police Reserves, Sturgis Ambulance Service and the Gold Star Memorial.

The Mayor’s Pub Crawl held during Rally week, raised $1,750 for the Gold Star Memorial and the Mayor’s Poker Tournament generated $1,200 for the Gold Star Memorial.