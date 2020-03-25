2020 Sturgis motorcycle rally still scheduled, mayor says

The city liquor store remains open with changed hours and strict cleaning procedures in effect, he said.

He said the city does not plan any special meetings to consider any ordinances to require the closing of businesses during the course of the pandemic.

Many businesses have changed their operations to limit public gatherings, increased deep-cleaning protocols or have chosen to temporarily close, he said.

“We’re trying to focus our best efforts to stopping the spread of COVID-19,” Carstensen said.

Meade County Commission chairman Ted Seaman said county offices at the Erskine Administration Building would remain open, but he asked the public to limit visits as much as possible.

“We just don’t want to expose our workers to this disease any more than possible,” he said.

Carstensen said following the Center for Disease Control guidelines, social distancing, frequent hand-washing, staying home when sick, will help reduce the spread of the virus.

“There is some balance that needs to be had in our community. We don’t need to panic,” he said.

“Obviously this is a serious situation, but we do need to work hard and keep as normal a life as we can and stop the spread of COVID-19," he said.

