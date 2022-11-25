Sturgis Municipal Utilities Board approves changes for 2023 water rates, surcharges

Action by the Sturgis Municipal Utilities Board this week put into place changes in pricing for residents across the city beginning Jan. 1.

The city applied for funding through South Dakota’s State Revolving Loan Fund (SRF) and received both a $750,000 grant and $4,188,000 loan. The funding received from the state will go towards building a new well – the city’s eighth – and putting in a new water storage tank with new redundant water mains.

The terms of the program require the city to establish a surcharge that would cover the annual payments on the loan, about $176,472, plus a 10% buffer. To satisfy the state’s requirement, a $4.55 surcharge will appear on the estimated 3,555 utility accounts within Sturgis beginning in January 2023. However, both the Sturgis City Council and Municipal Utilities Board approved lowering the base rate from $11.96 to $7.41, so the surcharge won’t actually affect the total paid by residents.

“Do we really want to charge our customers an extra $4.55?” said Ron Waterland, who sits on the Municipal Utilities Board. “So what we basically did was a forgiveness by our board and the city of Sturgis by lowering the base rate.”

In a Nov. 8 press release, City Manager Daniel Ainslie said that the funding package from the state has several benefits, including that the $750,000 grant covers 15% of the total project cost, and the low interest rate on the loan is far lower than any other rates available to the city.

Where users will see an increase is the monthly water availability fee, which will go from the current $17 rate to $18.17 in January.

The city adopted the water availability fee back in 2013 to help cover the cost of maintenance on the entire water system.

“If you have a tab, you should be paying for the maintenance,” Waterland said.

It was designed originally to increase by 3% each year beginning in 2015, but that increase never happened. If the rate had been increased annually, it would be $21.19 now, according to the city.

It’s also a step to address occasionally inactive accounts, which benefit from being on the city’s system but don’t use water year-round. That includes residents who winter elsewhere and businesses that operate only during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

“A lot of people leave and maybe shut their water off and stuff like that,” Waterland said. “They still have to pay for the maintenance.”

Waterland said during the Oct. 25 MUB meeting that the city should factor in those yearly increases to avoid being in the same situation down the road.

Both changes to the city’s water rates will go into effect in January 2023.