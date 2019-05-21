This year's Sturgis Off-Road Rally has been canceled due to weather.
The third-annual rally was originally scheduled for May 24-26. A post on City of Sturgis Rally and Events Departments Facebook Page announced the event cancellation, adding that motorized trails in the Black Hills National Forest will remain closed over the weekend due to "extreme wet conditions and a forecast calling for more wet and cold weather."
“Off-road riders could have still ridden on the Forest Service roads, however in trying to be good stewards of our Black Hills resources we decided to go ahead and cancel the event.” Jerry Cole, director of Rally and Events for the City of Sturgis, said in the post.
Bands will still perform at Kickstands Campground this weekend; Phatt Daddy is scheduled for Friday and The Whiskey Bent Band on Sunday. Both concerts start at 8 p.m.