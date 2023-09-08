A South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper and an off-duty out-of-state deputy were justified in shooting and wounding a wanted man during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, according to a summary report released Friday by the South Dakota Attorney General's Office.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation — an arm of the AG's office — investigated the Aug. 9 shooting that left Wyatt James Fluty injured.

According to the report, the Rawling, Wyoming Police Department identified Fluty at the end of July as the suspect in the theft of a red Chevy pickup and four guns.

On Aug. 7, Fluty became a suspect in a Pennington County armed robbery.

He allegedly pointed the handgun at the driver and passenger of a vehicle stopped on the side of a county road and demanded their money and phones. The passenger gave him money, a phone, and other items, including a black backpack. Fluty fired his gun, and the vehicle sped away as Fluty continued to shoot. The victims said the perpetrator was driving a red pickup.

The next day, Aug. 8, a highway patrolman saw a vehicle parked on Vanocker Canyon Road that looked like it had mechanical issues.

Fluty became confrontational and had knives and a black backpack, according to the trooper. He told Fluty to put his weapons inside his vehicle, but he accused the trooper of harassing him and walked away from the scene.

Initially, the trooper felt no reason to detain him, according to the report, but after discovering Fluty was wanted for the stolen vehicle out of Wyoming and the Pennington County incident, a search was launched.

The next day, Aug. 9, the same trooper was driving east on Dickson Drive in Sturgis.

When he came up to Junction Avenue, he saw Fluty walking south. The trooper stopped, got out, drew his gun and "gave verbal commands," but Fluty refused to comply. Instead, he turned away and started running. The trooper holstered his gun and pulled out his taser. He deployed the taser, but it failed and Fluty continued to run into the ditch.

Fluty allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband and turned towards the trooper and fired. The trooper fell to the ground and told himself "I'm not going to die," according to a summary of DCI's interview with him.

He drew his gun and returned fire. Fluty ran toward the trooper's patrol vehicle, and the trooper followed, taking cover behind a transformer. Fluty got into the patrol car and continued to shoot at the trooper, who continued to return fire.

During the exchange, an off-duty deputy attending the rally with friends was at the Big D convenience store. He saw a law enforcement officer in a tan uniform with their gun pointed at someone standing in the ditch, DCI said. He saw Fluty pull out a gun and then heard gunshots. He thought the trooper on the ground had been shot.

After he got his gun, the off-duty deputy saw the trooper had moved behind a green electrical box. He joined the trooper, who said Fluty was shooting at him. After hearing gunshots again, the off-duty deputy shot his gun, emptying his magazine.

At that point, the trooper said Fluty had thrown his gun. The two law enforcement officers approached the patrol car and started to render aid to an injured Fluty, according to the report.

Investigators found three shell casings that were fired from the 9mm Taurus handgun Fluty had been carrying, 32 casings from the trooper's gun, and seven casings from the off-duty deputy's gun.

Neither the trooper or the deputy had alcohol or drugs in their system. Fluty had methamphetamine in his system but no alcohol, according to the report.

DCI attempted to interview Fluty at Monument Health in Rapid City on Aug. 10, but he asked for a lawyer.

“This was a tense incident where the suspect, who had a criminal background of violent behavior, fired a gun at the Trooper and then tried to flee in the Trooper’s Patrol vehicle,” South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley said in a statement. “Evidence collected at the scene, witness statements, and a review of the video compiled from several sources indicate that the Trooper was justified in using lethal force.”