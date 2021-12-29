Sturgis petition to remove city manager draws scrutiny

A petition circulated in Sturgis to change the form of city government to one without a city manager has led the city attorney to seek declaratory judgment from the South Dakota Election Board on whether or not the petition is valid.

Copies of a petition to change municipal government in Sturgis were filed Dec. 16 with the City Finance Office. The document seeks to hold an election to change the city's structure from an aldermanic government with a city manager to one without a city manager. Sturgis voters approved having a city manager in 2007. Daniel Ainslie was hired as city manager in 2011.

The petition was circulated by members of a Facebook group called Sturgis Citizens for Change. The Black Hills Pioneer reported the petition is sponsored by Sturgis Guns owners Justin and Tammy Bohns and Brenda Vaskinetz, who is a former city director for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Tammy Bohns also formerly worked for the city's Rally Department.

During Monday's Sturgis City Council meeting, City Attorney Mark Marshall recommended the City Council take no action on the petition to set an election until it is determined whether or not the question is valid.

Marshall said the question posed on the petition is "improper" since voters authorized the city manager position and only the City Council has the power to remove a city manager. In a memo, he quoted several instances of South Dakota law that supports his opinion.

"South Dakota law authorizes to petition for a 'change in form of municipal government' ... the employment of a city manager is not a 'form of government' but is instead a special power granted to a municipality," Marshall wrote in a memo.

Tuesday, the city of Sturgis issued a statement that said based on the discussion during Monday's City Council meeting, "the City Finance Officer will neither validate nor invalidate petitions to Change Municipal Government."

"On the advice of the Sturgis City Attorney, the Sturgis City Council will ask the City Attorney to file an action for a declaratory judgment from the South Dakota Board of Elections. This is an independent third party that will render an unbiased decision," the statement said. "This action will help clarify the rights of involved parties and will determine if the removal of a City Manager is considered a change in the form of government. The City Council will determine the appropriate next steps based on that decision."

In the memo, Marshall also questioned if there were potential criminal actions with some of the signatures on the petitions and how the petition was circulated. He requested approval from the City Council to refer the matter to law enforcement for investigation.

Immediately after Monday's public meeting, the City Council convened in a closed-door executive session to discuss the matter. It is unknown if the petitions were forwarded to law enforcement.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

