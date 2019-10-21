STURGIS | Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said a man fatally shot inside a north Sturgis home early Sunday morning had lived there several years ago.
VanDewater identified as the victim as Matthew Flagler, 32, of Sturgis, who died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.
“This is an isolated event, and there is no public safety issue,” said VanDewater, who declined to identify the address of the home or its occupants.
VanDewater said one of two current residents of the home had called authorities at 4:19 a.m. Sunday to report a subject inside one of their vehicles.
During the same call, the caller reported that a shooting had taken place inside the residence.
VanDewater said there was no forced entry to the home.
“This person was outside messing with vehicles and was inside a vehicle,” VanDewater said. “The owner heard him and yelled at him to get out of there.
“The owner went back inside to contact authorities and the suspect entered the residence where he refused to leave and ultimately was shot,” VanDewater said.
In a Sunday news release, VanDewater reported that officers arrived to find a subject shot inside the home and administered first aid until an ambulance arrived.
The subject, now identified as Flagler, was taken to Regional Health Sturgis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
VanDewater described the weapon used as a small revolver-style handgun. Flagler was not armed, he said.
He said results of an autopsy and toxicology tests were pending, with results of the completed investigation to be turned over to the Meade County State’s Attorney’s Office.
“It’s a tragic event for both sides,” VanDewater said.