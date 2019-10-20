Sturgis Police officers responded to a 911 call just after 4 a.m., Sunday. The caller reported that a homeowner shot someone who had entered the residence.
Officers arrived on scene and found a male subject with a single gunshot wound to the chest. First aid was administered until he was transported by ambulance to Sturgis Regional where he died as a result of his injuries.
The incident is being investigated by the Sturgis Police Department, Meade County Sheriff’s Office and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.
Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
Names of the involved parties were not released due to the on-going investigation.