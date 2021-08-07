Sturgis police, Meade County sheriff stay busy during first days of rally

STURGIS | Law enforcement in Sturgis and Meade County are reporting their calls for service are up dramatically versus previous years during the first few days of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said officers have issued 207 violations for open containers of alcohol just since the rally began Friday. VanDewater said the city of Sturgis is allowing open containers of beer and wine, but not liquor during the rally in certain areas of downtown Sturgis. In order for people to drink beer and wine legally, a souvenir cup must be purchased.

“You can’t use cans or red cups. You must use the official souvenir cup purchased from the city and have a wrist band,” VanDewater said.

Only two arrests have been made for the open container violations, VanDewater said. The rest have been verbal warnings that have been issued to rally participants.

“Most everyone have been very understanding about it saying they didn’t know what the rules were,” he said. “They will pour out their drinks and then go purchase the souvenir cup. We’ve only has a couple of people who have not been cooperative.”