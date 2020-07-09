Sturgis police officers receive Carnegie Medal for saving man from fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sturgis Police Sgts. Dylan Goetsch and Christopher Schmoker said it was just another day at work for them when they pulled 47-year-old Jason McKee out of a burning house in 2018.

In December 2019, the officers were named Carnegie Medal award recipients. On Thursday, they received their awards.

“When we went there that morning, we didn’t really expect to have what happened happen. Honestly, I thought we were going to get in trouble (when) I told the chief what happened,” Schmoker said at the award ceremony.

The Carnegie Medal is awarded to those in the United States and Canada who risk their lives while saving or attempting to save the lives of others. Goetsch and Schmoker join 16 others in receiving the award this year and are now among 10,135 to receive the award in its history.

Rep. Dusty Johnson presented the awards along with Sturgis Police Chief Gody VanDewater at Sturgis City Hall.

“This is our nation’s highest honor in recognition of civilian heroism,” Johnson said. “It’s pretty remarkable when you think about it that in South Dakota we churn out people like this.”