Sturgis police, school district investigating parking-lot assault of student

Ward said she drove to Sturgis as fast as she could and once there flagged down a Sturgis police officer to accompany her to the hospital.

On Wednesday, Sturgis police issued a statement about the incident on social media.

“The Sturgis Police Department is aware of a video being shared around social media of an assault. We are currently investigating the incident. This is an ongoing investigation and it involves juveniles so we will not be releasing any details,” the post said.

On Wednesday, Ward said her daughter is scared, unable to sleep, and “heartbroken, confused and betrayed.”

“She’s just really, really distraught because these were her friends,” Ward said. “This was planned for several days.”

Ward said she has some ideas but is not certain why her daughter was assaulted.

“Some of it involved some friends who were jealous of each other. Some of it involved a boy,” she said. “Other than that, I’m really not sure.”

Ward said she and others who came to her daughter’s aid received threats Wednesday via text and on social media, warning them not to go public with the story.