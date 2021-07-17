Sturgis prepares for large rally crowd while navigating worker shortage

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Another challenge for planners is that rally-goers can drink beer or wine from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. each day of the rally on Main Street. The Sturgis City Council approved allowing open containers in souvenir cups purchased from the city.

"There will be several different locations downtown where people can go and purchase their official souvenir cup if they want to have beer or wine in the public right-of-way," Steele said. "So, when they purchase the cup, they will get ID'd, they will be given a wrist band to prove that their ID has been checked. That will allow people to enjoy their beverages in the public right-of-way. After 10 p.m., they will not be allowed to do that."

Steele said the price of the souvenir cups will be determined next week and that people can purchase one cup for the entire rally instead of purchasing a cup each day.

During the 2020 Motorcycle Rally, attendance was significantly down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a precaution, rally-goers were encouraged to wear masks and the city installed several hand sanitizer stations downtown.

For the 2021 edition of the rally, Steele said no active messaging about masks will be put forth by the city and there will not be any hand sanitizing stations this year installed by the city.