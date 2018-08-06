BUFFALO CHIP | For Dawson Schieffer, the Sturgis motorcycle rally means a rare chance to race close to home.
The Sturgis Brown High School senior is following the American Motorcyclist Association American Flat Track Series, racing from coast to coast and border to border for much of the year.
This week, Schieffer will race his No. 33 Yamaha 450 twice, while enjoying the perks of home cooking and a familiar bed.
Sunday night, he competed in the second annual Buffalo Chip TT on a unique course featuring right- and left-hand turns and a jump to make things even more interesting.
As a AFT Singles rookie in 2017, Schieffer qualified for 11 of 17 main events, with a top finish of eighth at Perris, Calif., and finished 21st in the class point standings.
Schieffer said his second time through the grueling pro schedule this year has yielded generally better results, with better qualifying runs allowing him to pick better starting spots in races.
“I’ve had some breakthrough moments,” he said.
“There have been times I’ve been struggling to make things happen and wound up in the back, either because of some mechanical breakdowns or I’m just not having a good day.”
At last year’s inaugural Buffalo Chip TT, Schieffer tallied an 11th and followed that up with a 16th two nights later at the Harley-Davidson Black Hills Half-Mile at Black Hills Speedway.
Schieffer also manages to fit in high school soccer with his busy racing schedule. He plays soccer year-round to help him stay in shape for the rigors of flat-track racing.
Schieffer plans to continue his racing career after graduation but with an eye on the future. He’ll start his college education through online courses.
If the racing doesn’t pan out, he said, he plans to pursue a career in the medical field.
Schieffer’s racing effort sports a new look this year. He qualified for his national racing number, picking 33 to replace that traditional family number of 128.
Last year’s Buffalo Chip TT (TT stands for Tourist Trophy) caused something of a sensation on the AFT schedule.
Tourist Trophy races are traditionally events staged on non-traditional courses. The most famous of these is the Isle of Man TT in the United Kingdom, taking place on closed-off village streets and roads.
Buffalo Chip owner and founder Rod Woodruff estimated 10,000 spectators crowded the course for last year’s TT.
“We had an audience here that had basically never seen a racetrack before or a race on one,” Woodruff said.
Michael Lock, AMA CEO, said the Buffalo Chip race went from a “what if” concept, with plenty of doubters, to eventually being named event of the year.
Lock said three hours before the start of the race, he recalled racers grumbling, even using profanity to describe the course and the event.
That changed, Lock said, when the races began, with spectators lining the course, with only safety barriers separating them from the riders.
“They came out and saw these fans everywhere, crowding around and creating this rock concert atmosphere. They got into it,” Lock said.
The rebroadcast of the Buffalo Chip races also drew strong ratings on the NBC Sports Network, which broadcasts all AFT races on a tape delay.
Sunday’s night’s race will be shown next Saturday night on NBCSN at 6:30 p.m. Mountain Time.
“This is the golden ticket,” Lock said. “We’ve never been on prime time on NBC before.”
The series next moves to the Black Hills Harley Davidson Half-Mile at Black Hills Speedway on Tuesday night.