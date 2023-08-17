Attendance at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was down this year — about eight percent over the five-year average, according to traffic counts by the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

A variety of factors likely contributed to lower attendance, including inflation, fuel prices, weather, and an aging demographic of annual rally-goers.

The City of Sturgis uses different factors, like the DOT traffic counts and number of vendor licenses, to help estimate attendance. This year, 747 temporary vending licenses were issued, down from 757 in 2022. They also look at the amount of garbage collected, which was up 11% over last year.

Sturgis Police numbers

Numbers released by the Sturgis Police Department show calls for service increased from 1,476 in 2022 to 1,607 in 2023. The number of total people jailed increased by one to 131.

Arrests or citations for misdemeanor drug possession increased by seven to 78, while the number of felony drug arrests remained the same at 35.

There were nine arrests or citations for assault, two more than 2022, and five weapons violations, up from three last year.

DWI calls increased by three to 66, while a number of other related traffic offenses — like driving under suspension or exhibition driving — saw minimal increases. Speeding citations were up over 2022, from five to 26.

The Meade County Sheriff's Office had not released their final numbers as of Wednesday's print deadline.

South Dakota Highway Patrol numbers

Vehicle accidents saw an increase over 2022, with five fatalities — up from three last year.

South Dakota Highway Patrol reported 58 non-injury accidents between the Sturgis and Rapid City districts, up from 45 in 2022. Injury accidents increased 14 to 64.

Drug arrests — both misdemeanor and felony — saw fairly significant increases over 2022. There were 246 misdemeanor drug arrests this year, up 98, and 155 felony arrests — an increase of 52 from last year.

DUI arrests decreased slightly from 148 in 2022 to 120 in 2023.

The number of total warnings issued decreased by nearly a thousand to 4,296, while citations were up slightly to 1,479 — up 49.

Weather

It was a cool and soggy year for the rally, but not the coldest or wettest, according to National Weather Service records.

Because the rally dates shift each year, the NWS compares numbers from Aug. 1 to Aug. 15 taken at the Fort Meade climate station.

The average high temperature was 81 degrees, making it the eighth coolest rally on record. The coolest was in 1999, when the average high was 78.7 degrees.

Rainfall totaled at 1.55 inches this year — the 16th wettest. Records show several years saw more than two inches of rain in the same timeframe, including in 2019, when 2.24 inches of rain fell.

The 84th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is scheduled for Aug. 2 to Aug. 11, 2024.