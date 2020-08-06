Sturgis rally visitors not allowed through Cheyenne River Reservation checkpoints

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tourists heading to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally will not be allowed through checkpoints on the Cheyenne River Reservation.

The regulation is part of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe’s COVID-19 prevention policies, said spokesman Remi Bald Eagle.

Commercial and emergency vehicles will be let through, he said.

The tribe’s checkpoint rules say non-residents driving non-commercial out-of-state vehicles are never allowed through the reservation. But they say non-residents in non-commercial South Dakota vehicles are allowed through as long as the they aren’t coming from a hot spot.

The latter vehicles are also not allowed through during the rally, Bald Eagle said.