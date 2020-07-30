Sturgis releases app for 80th Motorcycle Rally

The city of Sturgis has announced a phone app release for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
The app, found by searching “Sturgis Motorcycle Rally,” features information on the rally, like schedules, shopping, lodging, parking and more.
City Rally Director Jerry Cole said the app has been a topic of conversation for several years, but the city decided to go ahead and get it developed last year.
He said the city accepted bids for the three-year contract. However, when COVID-19 hit, everything was put on hold, including the rally.
"Once we knew we were going to have the rally in June, we went head first and jumped in with both feet," he said.
Cole said the app has had 898 downloads since Monday.
He said the city will try to do push notifications throughout rally week to remind people when events are going on.
A map of vendors in the city will also be featured. Cole said at the moment the app only contains information for the city, but plans to expand it to events and information for the rest of the Black Hills through the 82nd Rally.
The app requires location services to be turned on.
It is available for free download on Google Play and the App Store.
