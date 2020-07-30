Sturgis releases app for 80th Motorcycle Rally

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Sturgis has announced a phone app release for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The app, found by searching “Sturgis Motorcycle Rally,” features information on the rally, like schedules, shopping, lodging, parking and more.

City Rally Director Jerry Cole said the app has been a topic of conversation for several years, but the city decided to go ahead and get it developed last year.

He said the city accepted bids for the three-year contract. However, when COVID-19 hit, everything was put on hold, including the rally.

"Once we knew we were going to have the rally in June, we went head first and jumped in with both feet," he said.

Cole said the app has had 898 downloads since Monday.

He said the city will try to do push notifications throughout rally week to remind people when events are going on.