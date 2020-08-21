Sturgis residents, workers start COVID-19 testing following rally

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Asymptomatic Sturgis residents, city employees and local business employees are getting tested for COVID-19 two weeks after the 80th annual motorcycle rally.

City employees are required to get tested following the rally, and test vouchers through Monument Health were available for local business employees and residents. The city council discussed testing during conversations on whether or not to move forward with the 80th rally.

Pat and Abe Usera, both 75, said they both got tested Friday for peace of mind after working at the auditorium at the rally.

“I think we had more people (this year),” Pat said. “It gave me a little bit of anxiety.”

She said she didn’t think the test itself was bad. Abe said this was his second time to take a COVID-19 test.

A Monument Health employee said the city had 750 vouchers claimed out of the 1300 contracted. As of 10:11 a.m. Friday, 133 people were tested. Results may be available to those tested in about 24 hours.