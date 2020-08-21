Sturgis residents, workers start COVID-19 testing following rally

Asymptomatic Sturgis residents, city employees and local business employees are getting tested for COVID-19 two weeks after the 80th annual motorcycle rally.
City employees are required to get tested following the rally, and test vouchers through Monument Health were available for local business employees and residents. The city council discussed testing during conversations on whether or not to move forward with the 80th rally.
Pat and Abe Usera, both 75, said they both got tested Friday for peace of mind after working at the auditorium at the rally.
“I think we had more people (this year),” Pat said. “It gave me a little bit of anxiety.”
She said she didn’t think the test itself was bad. Abe said this was his second time to take a COVID-19 test.
A Monument Health employee said the city had 750 vouchers claimed out of the 1300 contracted. As of 10:11 a.m. Friday, 133 people were tested. Results may be available to those tested in about 24 hours.
Those with vouchers had to schedule a time to get tested and could select time slots from Friday, Monday and Tuesday. There are four stations where tests can be performed, which means about four carloads can be tested every five minutes.
Very few people walking down Main Street during the rally wore masks or other forms of personal protective equipment.
Pat and Abe said since they were in the auditorium, they didn’t see too many people other than the vendors. However, they wore masks and gloves during their 12-hour days.
Abe said if there was a crowd near a vendor, they didn’t approach.
Pat said there were a lot of out-of-state attendees, but they typically had a mask on them or readily available. While she was in the bathroom making sure everything was OK, she said people would put their masks on for her.
They both said it’s important for people to keep their elders in mind and protect them.
“It’s best to have it done and make sure everything’s OK,” Abe said. “If anybody can have it done, have it done.”
Both Abe and Pat said they hope people with the virus get well soon.
Testing Monday and Tuesday will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. behind the Sturgis Community Center at 1401 Lazelle St.
