Sturgis rodeo grounds on the move toward high school

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city and rodeo club are working to move the chutes, gates and corals from the Sturgis Fairgrounds to its new home by the high school.

City Manager Daniel Ainslie said work began Monday and should be completed by Tuesday or Wednesday.

“At that area, there’s better access for horse trailers, and there’s a significant amount of parking, and it wouldn’t have all the potential debris from demolition derbies that would happen at the fairgrounds,” Ainslie said.

Conversations about moving or developing the fairgrounds began in 2013 following public discussion about what to do with the fairgrounds. At the time, a demolition derby promoter and a motocross promoter wanted to lease the half-mile track for events throughout the summer, but residents expressed concern about the dust and noise. Members of the rodeo community also said the debris from the track’s use could potentially harm horses.

The city council appointed a 13-member fairgrounds committee that found three flaws with the fairground: noise, lack of parking and access to the property.