Sturgis rodeo grounds on the move toward high school

The city and rodeo club are working to move the chutes, gates and corals from the Sturgis Fairgrounds to its new home by the high school.
City Manager Daniel Ainslie said work began Monday and should be completed by Tuesday or Wednesday.
“At that area, there’s better access for horse trailers, and there’s a significant amount of parking, and it wouldn’t have all the potential debris from demolition derbies that would happen at the fairgrounds,” Ainslie said.
Conversations about moving or developing the fairgrounds began in 2013 following public discussion about what to do with the fairgrounds. At the time, a demolition derby promoter and a motocross promoter wanted to lease the half-mile track for events throughout the summer, but residents expressed concern about the dust and noise. Members of the rodeo community also said the debris from the track’s use could potentially harm horses.
The city council appointed a 13-member fairgrounds committee that found three flaws with the fairground: noise, lack of parking and access to the property.
The committee recommended to relocate the fairgrounds and repurpose the land. Ultimately, the council decided to move the rodeo grounds by the high school through negotiations between the district and rodeo club.
The new rodeo arena will be on the west side of Sturgis Brown High School and just north of Highway 34.
“It’s a beautiful setting,” Ainslie said. “You can see Bear Butte in the background and Fort Meade is across the highway. It’s perfect for a rodeo.”
He said there are already stables next to the high school and existing paved parking areas for use during weekend rodeos.
The half-mile track, though, will remain where it is for the time being. Ainslie said there will be a discussion on possible development later this year, but that the need to develop currently doesn’t exist due to other projects.
