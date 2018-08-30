STURGIS | For more than an hour Thursday morning, Sturgis schools were on a "intermediate lockdown" for a potential threat that was called in by a student's grandparents.
"It appears as if our training paid off," Meade School District Superintendent Jeff Simmons said. "I also want to give a kudos to the Sturgis Police Department, whose response time was amazing."
Around 8:50 Thursday morning, Simmons received a phone call from an alarmed grandparent, worried for the safety of her grandchildren.
Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater confirmed the call. Vandewater said a parent made threats to potentially self-harm him or herself in a phone call to a grandparent. The grandparent, scared that the parent might endanger his or her children in school, called Simmons.
"The grandparent called the school district because they thought the parent might show up there to see the kids," VanDewater said.
Simmons initiated a "secure classroom" alert through a school security software program at 9:23 a.m. that disseminated an alert to school officials, teachers and parents. Within minutes, Simmons said, himself driving from Sturgis Williams Middle School to Sturgis Elementary School, the school's resource officer and area law enforcement had arrived to the elementary.
"We went through active-shooter training last year, and this year we incorporated ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate) training," Simmons said.
By 10:19 a.m., Simmons said, Sturgis police gave the school an all-clear, and the security status was lifted.
At no time were students, staff or faculty in any immediate harm, VanDewater said.
"The students are learning in the classroom," an administrative assistant at Sturgis Brown High School said around 9:30 a.m. "We just have the doors locked."
Sturgis police verified the well-being of this parent and that no threat was posed to students or the school.
"We were able to verify the parent was not even in Meade County," said VanDewater, who added law enforcement is now working to secure the individual.
School in Meade County started on Monday. Only schools within the county-wide district, including the high school, Sturgis Intermediate School, and the elementary and middle schools went into the qualified lockdown.