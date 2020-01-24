Sturgis shooting case continued until May

STURGIS | A transfer hearing originally set for Friday has been pushed back to late May in the case of a Sturgis teenager charged in the October shooting death of an Upton, Wyo., girl.
A Meade County grand jury in October indicted Michael Gavin Campbell, 17, on alternate counts of first- and second-degree murder in the death of Shayna Ritthaler, 16, whose body was found Oct. 7 in the basement of the suspect's home in the Blucksberg Mountain Estates subdivision east of Sturgis.
At an Oct. 17 arraignment, Campbell entered pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity in the death of Ritthaler, who went missing Oct. 3 after leaving high school classes in Moorcroft, Wyo.
Campbell is currently being prosecuted as an adult. Friday’s hearing was set for arguments to be heard for a defense motion to move the case to juvenile court.
Attorney Steven Titus of Gillette, said Friday that a final report of a psychological evaluation of Campbell has not been completed, resulting in a request for a continuance of the case until a new hearing date of May 25, in Sturgis.