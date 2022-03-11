 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sturgis shows its support for Bob Davis

Well-wishers gathered Friday outside of Sturgis Photos & Gifts to show their support for Bob Davis, the long-time owner of the store and the official group photographer for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Davis' family says he is in hospice care.

He is known for telling crowds at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally that they are "the best crowd ever," regardless of the size of the rally. Davis also played practical jokes on the radio during April Fool's Day, one time telling listeners that Bear Butte is a volcano and exploding.

Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen read an official proclamation naming March 11 as "Bob Davis Day" in the city of Sturgis.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

