Sturgis, Spearfish closing public facilities next week

Based on information from the Governor’s Office, including scheduled school closures next week, the cities of Sturgis and Spearfish have taken steps to close other public facilities to help stem the spread of the COVID-19, or coronavirus.
The city of Sturgis made the decision to close the Sturgis Public Library and the Sturgis Community Center effective Monday.
The closure will be in place until at least March 23. An extended closure may be determined if deemed necessary. All scheduled events and activities at these facilities during this closure are also canceled.
City staff at these facilities will remain working at the facilities and will be conducting a deep cleaning and sanitization process.
All other Sturgis city offices will remain open and city staff will be available to assist the public with routine business. The Finance Office/Municipal Billing Office temporarily located in the Community Center will remain open and accessible during normal business hours from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday - Thursday.
Customers will need to access the Finance Office by using the doors on the north side of the building. On Friday, March 20, the Finance/Utility Billing Office will be closed while they move the office back to City Hall at 1040 Harley-Davidson Way.
Sturgis utility customers are encouraged to use the payment drop box located in front of the Community Center or to sign up for online payments.
Many public facilities in Spearfish are also closing.
The Spearfish Recreation and Aquatics Center, Grace Balloch Memorial Library, and Spearfish City Hall will be closed to the general public through next week, with availability to certain offices by appointment only.
The regular Spearfish City Council meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, is still scheduled and will be open to the public, though people who are showing any signs of illness are encouraged to stay home and provide any comments for public hearings, etc., in writing prior to the meeting.
These public facilities will reopen at a later date per evaluation of the pandemic and state recommendations.
Spearfish citizens are encouraged to pay their utility bills online or by utilizing the Utility Payment Dropbox outside of City Hall and utilize online and telephone services to conduct any other business they would normally conduct by entering city facilities.
Other public facilities in Spearfish, including the W.S. Tretheway Pavilion, Snappers Club, Hudson Hall and all other rental facilities like picnic shelters will be closed beginning on Monday and will remain closed until directed otherwise by the mayor. The state Department of Public Safety announced the closure of all driver’s licensing facilities next week.
Spearfish city employees who work at the facilities with limited access or closures will be redeployed to other work areas, with city administration considering which employees are able to work from home. These decisions are being made on a case-by-case basis.