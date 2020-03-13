Sturgis, Spearfish closing public facilities next week

Many public facilities in Spearfish are also closing.

The Spearfish Recreation and Aquatics Center, Grace Balloch Memorial Library, and Spearfish City Hall will be closed to the general public through next week, with availability to certain offices by appointment only.

The regular Spearfish City Council meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, is still scheduled and will be open to the public, though people who are showing any signs of illness are encouraged to stay home and provide any comments for public hearings, etc., in writing prior to the meeting.

These public facilities will reopen at a later date per evaluation of the pandemic and state recommendations.

Spearfish citizens are encouraged to pay their utility bills online or by utilizing the Utility Payment Dropbox outside of City Hall and utilize online and telephone services to conduct any other business they would normally conduct by entering city facilities.

Other public facilities in Spearfish, including the W.S. Tretheway Pavilion, Snappers Club, Hudson Hall and all other rental facilities like picnic shelters will be closed beginning on Monday and will remain closed until directed otherwise by the mayor. The state Department of Public Safety announced the closure of all driver’s licensing facilities next week.

Spearfish city employees who work at the facilities with limited access or closures will be redeployed to other work areas, with city administration considering which employees are able to work from home. These decisions are being made on a case-by-case basis.

