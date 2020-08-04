Sturgis, state make traffic changes for motorcycle rally

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sturgis is making final traffic preparations with the 80th annual Motorcycle Rally that officially starts Friday.

According to the city’s Facebook page, traffic signage changes were implemented Monday.

The city will place temporary traffic signals on Lazelle at Nellie, Middle, First, Third, Sixth and 11th streets, and Lazelle (14a) and Short Track Road.

It will also install temporary 4-way stop signs at Junction and Sherman, Junction and Park, Fulton and Park, Sherman and First, and Lazelle and 20th.

According to the post, Main Street will be restricted to motorcycle-only traffic from the Vet’s Club to Fourth Street.

There will also be designated taxi zones at the southwest corner of Fourth and Main streets and at the southeast corner of Harley-Davidson Way and Main. The primary bus stop will be at the corner of Sherman and Fourth street.

Most street closures will begin at 2 a.m. Friday and end at 2 a.m. Aug. 16.

The city also posted that there will be temporary traffic devices and speed reduction from the state Department of Transportation during the Rally.