STURGIS | A revised city ordinance approved earlier this month and going into effect this week allows the Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department to bill individual city and county residents to recoup some costs of fighting fires on their properties.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said the amended ordinance, passed on its second reading by the Sturgis City Council on Jan. 7, simplifies the process to collect firefighting costs covered by a property owner’s insurance policy.
“Most insurance companies have a rider to cover firefighter costs,” Ainslie said. “Hopefully, the ordinance will make it easier to collect when (firefighters) do respond to a call.”
Ainslie said the option of billing firefighting costs came up during town hall discussions preceding a December election that would have formed fire and ambulance districts north and east of Sturgis. Voters rejected both proposed tax districts on Dec. 17.
“Some of the people that expressed concern about the idea of a tax district said we should be billing instead for the fire department,” Ainslie said.
Ainslie said the city allocates nearly $250,000 annually to cover the costs of the fire station, utilities, maintenance, equipment, supplies and some training for the 40 volunteer firefighters.
Depending on the insurance policy, riders covering firefighting costs range from $500 to $3,000. Ainslie projects collecting for billed services could bring in $5,000 to $15,000 per year.
“The rate will be what property insurance will cover,” Ainslie said. “It won’t replace a large portion of that ($250,000), but it does help.”
Sturgis Fire Chief Shawn Barrows, who took over the department in January of 2018 following the retirement of Tom Trigg, said the department traditionally relied solely on city revenues and fundraising through voluntary donations to fund its operations.
Barrows said the fire department always had the option to bill for its services but had to receive approval, case-by-case, through the city council and city manager.
“What this ordinance that has been amended does is give us the blanket authority to bill,” Barrows said. “It isn’t giving us any more powers than we already had. It just streamlines the system.”
He said property owners who have a fire will be billed for the cost of manpower, equipment and expendables but not to exceed the amount available through insurance.
Rates for personnel and equipment are set annually by the state Wildland Fire Division, Barrows said.
According to the Sturgis Fire Department website, the department covers a primary population of 13,000 residents, including the city of Sturgis and surrounding areas of southwest Meade County, from the Lawrence County line and north to within a mile of the Butte County line, east to the Belle Fourche River and southeast to Tilford on Interstate 90.
The department also provides mutual-aid assistance to about 25,000 residents in Meade and neighboring Lawrence County.