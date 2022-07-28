Sturgis structure fire leaves 9 displaced, highlights volunteer work

A structure fire at an Edmunds Street four-plex in Sturgis Monday morning left nine residents displaced, highlighting volunteer work from both the Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department and local Red Cross volunteers.

The Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call at 2:17 a.m. for a fire that started on the back deck of the structure in the 1100 block of Edmunds Street, according to Sturgis Volunteer Fire Chief Scott Lensegrav. The fire began to burn into the back of the house, Lensegrav said, and up into the ceiling and attic area, before being distinguished around 2:47 a.m.

Nine residents were inside at the time, with one being sent to the hospital with burns to his hands and smoke inhalation, Lensegrav said.

No other injuries were sustained by residents or the fire department. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Sturgis Ambulance also responded.

Red Cross volunteers Holly Bauer and Mona Smith were on site Monday afternoon to assist the residents effected by the fire.

Richard Smith, executive director of the American Red Cross chapter serving central and western South Dakota, said Monday’s response was a typical volunteer response.

“Could be anytime — day or night,” he said.

Bauer and Mona Smith interviewed the residents upon arrival. Of the four units in the four-plex, they assisted a single older woman, a grandmother and her granddaughter and five roommates. The occupant of the fourth unit was not home when the volunteers arrived, Bauer said.

Bauer described the aftermath as smoke damage to two of the units, and "major damage" to the other two.

After interviewing the residents to ensure everyone was all right, Bauer and Smith provided assistance in getting the residents to stores where they could purchase essentials such as clothing and hygiene items. Some of the residents were unable to reenter their units — one came out with no more than house shoes on.

“Sometimes people just don’t have immediate funds, and they don’t realize that,” Bauer said. “Now I don’t have a toothbrush, I don’t have a comb — I don’t have anything right now.”

The Red Cross provides financial assistance, such as debit cards, to help purchase some of those immediate needs.

Bauer has been a volunteer with the Red Cross for seven years, and is also a volunteer on the Whitewood Fire Department Auxiliary. She and Smith, also an auxiliary volunteer, went through all their courses together.

“Most of the time, we were already on scene anyway,” Bauer said. “So we thought, why not just take care of the clients as well.”

The experience is humbling, Bauer said, seeing the reactions of the people they're able to help.

“When they see you, it's kind of a sigh of relief that looks like about 1,000 pounds just fell off the shoulders,” Bauer said

Bauer and Smith were onsite for about two hours, she said. After the initial assistance from volunteers, the Red Cross provides a case management team that continues to assist and check in with the residents.

Richard Smith said the team will evaluate if there are any mental health or other health issues, such as helping them get prescriptions back and replacing medications that may have been lost in the fire.

The Red Cross also provides a preparedness program where they install free smoke alarms, Smith said. If someone doesn’t have one or needs one replaced, “we will put those in homes to help save lives,” he said.

The Central and Western South Dakota Chapter responded to 114 fires last year, according to Smith. He estimated they respond to a fire every three days. Both he and Bauer reiterated they are always looking for volunteers. Those interested in volunteering with the Red Cross can visit redcross.org.

The American Red Cross serving Central and Western South Dakota supports communities across the counties of Aurora, Bennett, Brule, Buffalo, Butte, Campbell, Charles Mix, Corson, Custer, Dewey, Douglas, Edmunds, Fall River, Faulk, Gregory, Haakon, Hand, Harding, Hughes, Hyde, Jackson, Jerauld, Jones, Lawrence, Lyman, McPherson, Meade, Mellette, Pennington, Perkins, Potter, Stanley, Sully, Todd, Tripp, Walworth, Ziebach; as well as seven sovereign Tribal Nations.