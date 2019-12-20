Sturgis teen could learn next month if he will be tried as an adult in murder case

STURGIS | A Sturgis teenager will likely learn next month whether he will be prosecuted as an adult or a juvenile in the shooting death of a Wyoming girl whose body was found in his home.

At a status hearing Friday in Sturgis, 4th Circuit Judge Kevin Krull set Jan. 24 for what is anticipated to be a day-long transfer hearing in the case of Michael Gavin Campbell, 17, who is charged with killing Shayna Ritthaller, 16, of Upton, Wyo.

A Meade County grand jury in October indicted Campbell on alternate counts of first- and second-degree murder in the death of Ritthaler, whose body was found Oct. 7 in the basement of the home the suspect shared with his mother in the Blucksberg Mountain Estates subdivision east of Sturgis.

At his Oct. 17 arraignment, Campbell entered pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity in the death of Ritthaler, who went missing Oct. 3 after leaving high school classes in Moorcroft, Wyo.

Investigators have not revealed details of the relationship between Campbell and Ritthaler. Documents in the case, including a probable cause affidavit supporting Campbell’s arrest, were sealed by the court.