Sturgis to offer 550 free COVID-19 tests to residents after rally

Sturgis residents will be able to apply for one of 550 COVID-19 tests starting Aug. 5.

The tests are for asymptomatic residents following the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally that starts Aug 7.

“We’ve already contacted local businesses and we already have those determined,” Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said.

Ainslie said the city will start advertising the plan today. Those who wish to be tested and are filling out an application must provide proof of residency, and tests are on a first-come, first-served basis.

He said this is for asymptomatic individuals only since those who have symptoms can already be tested.

Testing for residents would be done Aug. 24-25 at the north end of the Sturgis Community Center, done through Monument Health. According to the city’s Facebook page, tests will be conducted via drive-thru tents in the parking lot.

The Sturgis City Council unanimously approved up to 1,300 COVID-19 tests to be made available for Sturgis residents, businesses and city employees during its July 6 meeting.

The breakdown is as follows: