 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sturgis to offer at-home COVID-19 tests
top story

Sturgis to offer at-home COVID-19 tests

{{featured_button_text}}
PHOTOS: Sturgis Motorcycle Rally continues for the fifth day

Main Street Sturgis at the 2020 motorcycle rally. Sturgis is partnering with the state Department of Health and monument Health to provide COVID-19 self-test kits during the 2021 rally.

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

Sturgis is partnering with the state Department of Health and Monument Health to provide COVID-19 self-test kits during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Monument Health will deliver QuickVue At-Home self-test kits to Sturgis and other locations in the Black Hills with hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

These free kits will be available for distribution to individuals who feel they may have been exposed to the COVID virus or are exhibiting possible symptoms. Results are available within 15 minutes of taking the test. 

To receive a test kit, people can call Sturgis City Hall at 605-347-4422 extension 1 during regular business hours. People will need to provide a name and physical location within the city so a city employee can deliver a test kit.

Persons who test positive with the QuickVue At-Home COVID-19 test should self-isolate and seek follow-up care with their physician or health care provider as additional testing may be necessary and for public health reporting.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Turtle returns to sea after injury treatment

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 31
Local

Your Two Cents for July 31

President Biden's decision to require all federal employees and contractors to show proof of vaccination or be tested regularly will provide a…

Your Two Cents for August 5
Local

Your Two Cents for August 5

So fire and police employees get a $1,000 bonus for COVID? Must be nice to have kept your job through this pandemic and receive a reward for k…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: City Beat with Youth City Council

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News