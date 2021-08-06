Sturgis to offer at-home COVID-19 tests

Sturgis is partnering with the state Department of Health and Monument Health to provide COVID-19 self-test kits during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Monument Health will deliver QuickVue At-Home self-test kits to Sturgis and other locations in the Black Hills with hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

These free kits will be available for distribution to individuals who feel they may have been exposed to the COVID virus or are exhibiting possible symptoms. Results are available within 15 minutes of taking the test.

To receive a test kit, people can call Sturgis City Hall at 605-347-4422 extension 1 during regular business hours. People will need to provide a name and physical location within the city so a city employee can deliver a test kit.

Persons who test positive with the QuickVue At-Home COVID-19 test should self-isolate and seek follow-up care with their physician or health care provider as additional testing may be necessary and for public health reporting.

