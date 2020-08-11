You have permission to edit this article.
Sturgis traffic count at 217,000 after first four days of rally
Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

Vehicle traffic counts for the first four days of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally are down 4.6% compared to 2019, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

The breakdown from the 80th annual rally’s nine traffic count locations are:

• Friday, 49,835 entering Sturgis, down 4.3% compared to the same day last year;

• Saturday, 54,804, down 8%;

• Sunday, 56,149, up 1.1%;

• Monday, 56,972, down 6.8%

• Four-day total, 217,778 in 2020 compared to 228,348 in 2019, down 4.6%.

An estimated 495,000 people attended the rally in 2019, according to the Department of Transportation. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was previously estimated that around 250,000 would attend the rally this year.

