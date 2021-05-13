Sturgis unveils new logo for motorcycle rally

STURGIS | Sturgis unveiled a new logo Thursday for the annual motorcycle rally that attracts hundreds of thousands of riders from across the country every August.
The celebration for the new logo was held at Loud American Roadhouse in the downtown.
Mayor Mark Carstensen said the new brand identity reveal was a historic day for the city. The logo was designed after a federal judge ruled against the trademarks and logos for the rally that were owned by Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Inc., or SMRi.
The city of Sturgis was SMRi's sole licensee for sponsorship and other minor categories. The relationship was established through a licensee agreement between the two parties. Through the agreement, the city was able to use SMRi's trademarked rally logos and other intellectual property for advertising and to sell sponsorship opportunities.
After a series of court cases, the Sturgis City Council voted April 19 to terminate the agreement with SMRi and for the city to create its own logo for the rally.
"As we look towards the future, City Council, city staff have worked very hard over the last year to create something that will give us 100% control, 100% clarity on what makes the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. What we can sell to our sponsors, what we can put on merchandise," Carstensen said.
The new logo is a stylized "S" shape that also branches out in to formations representative of an eagle, the rally and the Black Hills.
Carstensen said the open wings of the new icon is symbolic of freedom and the welcoming of visitors every year. The "S" found within the logo represents the winding roads of the Black Hills and Sturgis.
The "winged S" icon was designed to pay homage to the motorcycle, Carstensen said, where the wings double as exhaust pipes and lateral lines of a bike's cooling fins.
"For a year we've been working on this and our goal is long-term recognition of our brand to honor our heritage while celebrating our future," he said.
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.