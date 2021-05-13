 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sturgis unveils new logo for motorcycle rally
alert top story

Sturgis unveils new logo for motorcycle rally

{{featured_button_text}}
Rally logo unveiling

A new logo for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was unveiled Thursday at Loud American Roadhouse in downtown Sturgis.

 Nathan Thompson, Journal staff

STURGIS | Sturgis unveiled a new logo Thursday for the annual motorcycle rally that attracts hundreds of thousands of riders from across the country every August.

The celebration for the new logo was held at Loud American Roadhouse in the downtown.

Mayor Mark Carstensen said the new brand identity reveal was a historic day for the city. The logo was designed after a federal judge ruled against the trademarks and logos for the rally that were owned by Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Inc., or SMRi.

The city of Sturgis was SMRi's sole licensee for sponsorship and other minor categories. The relationship was established through a licensee agreement between the two parties. Through the agreement, the city was able to use SMRi's trademarked rally logos and other intellectual property for advertising and to sell sponsorship opportunities.

After a series of court cases, the Sturgis City Council voted April 19 to terminate the agreement with SMRi and for the city to create its own logo for the rally.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Mark Carstensen rally logo

Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen speaks about the new Sturgis Motorcycle Rally prior to its unveiling Thursday at Loud American Roadhouse.

"As we look towards the future, City Council, city staff have worked very hard over the last year to create something that will give us 100% control, 100% clarity on what makes the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. What we can sell to our sponsors, what we can put on merchandise," Carstensen said.

The new logo is a stylized "S" shape that also branches out in to formations representative of an eagle, the rally and the Black Hills.

Carstensen said the open wings of the new icon is symbolic of freedom and the welcoming of visitors every year. The "S" found within the logo represents the winding roads of the Black Hills and Sturgis.

The "winged S" icon was designed to pay homage to the motorcycle, Carstensen said, where the wings double as exhaust pipes and lateral lines of a bike's cooling fins.

"For a year we've been working on this and our goal is long-term recognition of our brand to honor our heritage while celebrating our future," he said.

The city of Sturgis unveiled its new logo Thursday for the motorcycle rally.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC: Vaccinated people can ditch masks indoors

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Man dies at Care Campus
Local

Man dies at Care Campus

  • Updated

A 60-year-old man died at the Care Campus on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. 

Your Two Cents for May 12
Local

Your Two Cents for May 12

The city has a $20 million surplus and the discussion does not involve street repair? Where do the council members drive?

Your Two Cents for May 8
Local

Your Two Cents for May 8

Powertech has no experience mining uranium and will sell  it to other countries. A Canadian company mining a poison no wants to use here in th…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Local business owner will celebrate 90th birthday Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News