Sturgis voters overwhelmingly reject city's bid to annex Jackpine Gypsies property

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sturgis voters overturned Tuesday the City Council's decision to annex the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club property.

City Finance Officer Fay Bueno said 737 residents opposed annexation and 421 supported it for a total of 1,158 votes.

The Jackpine Gypsies started what is now known as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in 1938 when it was the Black Hills Motor Classic.

Club board Chairman Brett Winsell said Tuesday night the club appreciates the community's support.

"They really did make us feel like we're part of the family, so to speak," he said. "The biggest thing is we want to reach out and give them a big hug and thanks for all the support."

Winsell said the rally is like Christmas for club members, but they haven't been able to get into the spirit up until now and they intend to find some way to show their appreciation to the community.