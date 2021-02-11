Subzero temperatures get a grip on the Black Hills

With a forecast high of 8 below zero this afternoon and a low of 15 below tonight, Rapid City is shivering.
The temperature at 12:45 p.m. was 6 below, according to the National Weather Service. The wind chill is around 25 below this afternoon.
As a result of the frigid weather, Douglas School District announced this morning that its schools were to be closed due to “deteriorating weather forecast and icy conditions.” Rapid City Area Schools announced late Thursday morning that all middle school games and practices are canceled based on weather and road conditions.
“These conditions will most likely worsen throughout the day and night,” the release stated.
Brendyn Medina, public information officer for the Rapid City Police Department, said police have responded to a total of 54 traffic accidents between Monday and Thursday afternoon. In February 2020, they responded to about 30 crashes.
Tony Mangan, public information officer for the state Highway Patrol, said his department has responded to 11 crashes as of 1:30 p.m. today from the Wyoming border to Kadoka.
"Obviously, when there's sleet or snow, even a dusting of snow, it can cause driving problems," Mangan said. "We really encourage people to slow down, wear a seat belt, don't use cruise control and watch for others."
Mangan said drivers should also move over for vehicles on the road. He said two or three of the accidents that the Highway Patrol has responded to were when vehicles hit snowplows.
Pennington, Meade, Lawrence, Butte and Custer counties are all under a wind chill advisory until 11 a.m. Monday. According to the National Weather Service, wind chills could be as low as 25 below to 40 below.
“The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes,” the report states. “The coldest wind chills are expected from Friday morning through the weekend. Additionally, periods of light snow today through Friday night could result in a few inches of snow by Saturday morning.”
Medina said the police department is doing extra patrols on bike paths and public places where they know the city’s most vulnerable population gathers.
“We check in that they have a warm place to be or we help them find one based on the specific circumstances of where they are,” he said.
If people see others struggling in winter weather, they should call the non-emergency dispatch number at 605-394-4131.
