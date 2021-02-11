Subzero temperatures get a grip on the Black Hills

Mangan said drivers should also move over for vehicles on the road. He said two or three of the accidents that the Highway Patrol has responded to were when vehicles hit snowplows.

Pennington, Meade, Lawrence, Butte and Custer counties are all under a wind chill advisory until 11 a.m. Monday. According to the National Weather Service, wind chills could be as low as 25 below to 40 below.

“The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes,” the report states. “The coldest wind chills are expected from Friday morning through the weekend. Additionally, periods of light snow today through Friday night could result in a few inches of snow by Saturday morning.”

Medina said the police department is doing extra patrols on bike paths and public places where they know the city’s most vulnerable population gathers.

“We check in that they have a warm place to be or we help them find one based on the specific circumstances of where they are,” he said.

If people see others struggling in winter weather, they should call the non-emergency dispatch number at 605-394-4131.

