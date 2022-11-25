Successful Rapid City food drive benefits Feeding South Dakota at critical donation time

It’s often called the “most wonderful time of the year,” but the holiday season can be a time of stress for many who struggle with food insecurity.

A recent effort by Rapid City’s Public Works Department and AFSCME Union helped to address the growing community need by collecting and donating 374 pounds of food and $250 cash to Feeding South Dakota.

“The food and cash donations will go a long way in making a difference to many people,” said Gelynn Passmore of the City’s Public Works Department, who organized the food drive effort. “We want to thank the generosity of those who supported and donated to the effort.”

Kimberly Wallace, the western volunteer coordinator with Feeding South Dakota, said the donation helped keep the school pantry stocked and provided food for some of the 37 mobile distributions done in the Rapid City area every month.

The need is great, but she says donations have gone way down over the past couple months.

“Food prices have gone up,” Wallace said. “It’s hard to give away food when food is hard to get for yourself.”

With hundreds needing assistance from FSD at any given time, she says drives like this are crucial to keeping help available.

“If you’re going to donate food, make sure you’re checking your expiration dates, and think of food that you yourself would want... peanut butter, canned protein like tuna, those are really, really valuable in our world,” she said.

Monetary donations are always welcome, too. Wallace said that $1 covers the cost of three meals.

Passmore said the City will likely organize similar events in the future thanks to the success of the November food drive.