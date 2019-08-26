Rapid City’s Front Porch Coalition is sponsoring training in September to fight the growing threat of suicide.
September is National Suicide Prevention Month. In South Dakota, suicide is the second leading cause of death for ages 15 to 34. It’s the ninth leading cause of death for South Dakotans overall, according to the state Department of Health.
Registration is open now for two educational programs the Front Porch Coalition is hosting.
Youth mental health
Learn the risk factors and warning signs of mental health problems in adolescents. Youth Mental Health First Aid USA is a free, eight-hour educational program for the public.
This course will help people understand the importance of early intervention if they suspect a teen or pre-teen is struggling or considering suicide. Through role-playing and simulated crisis situations, participants will learn to handle a mental health crisis — how to intervene, how to ask if a teen is thinking about suicide, and how to keep the person at risk safe. Participants also will learn how to connect youths with professional, peer, social and self-help care.
The course is suitable for parents, grandparents, teachers, school counselors, youth pastors, those who work in juvenile justice and social services jobs, after-school providers, daycare providers or organizations that work with kids.
“Anybody who works with a young person should take this course. It helps you decipher whether adolescent behavior and their changing behavior is due to typical adolescence, or if it’s mental health that is changing into something that could be concerning mental illness or a mental health crisis,” said Stephanie Schweitzer Dixon, Front Porch Coalition’s executive director.
The stress of being a teenager combined with starting middle school, high school or college can be especially difficult for some kids, Dixon said.
Youth Mental Health First Aid USA will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at South Park United Church of Christ, 2201 Third St. in Rapid City. Enrollment is limited to 30. To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/youth-mental-health-first-aid-tickets-67270721539?aff=ebapi
Suicide to Hope
Ten free training slots are available for Suicide to Hope: Aiding Growth and Recovery, a new training that the Front Porch Coalition is introducing this year. This program’s focus is on adults and youths who have attempted or considered suicide but who are now rebuilding their lives.
Suicide to Hope is follow-up training that complements suicide first-aid training. The course takes its content from Zero Suicide, an internationally used curriculum to combat suicide. Suicide to Hope focuses on developing a competent, confident and caring workforce that understands how to engage people who’ve been in crisis.
“After somebody has gone through a crisis, after somebody has gotten help and been to therapy and maybe even been to the emergency room, Suicide to Hope is for those professionals who are providing ongoing therapy,” Dixon said. “The individual is not actively suicidal. Suicide to Hope is working toward recovery and growth that prevents them from continually going back to that bad spot.”
“It’s getting them to the point of being healthy again and growing back to a place of really wanting to be well again, to move forward in life and find some goals and find some hope,” she said.
The course is limited to 15 people; after the 10 free slots are filled, the cost of the course is $85 per person.
Suicide to Hope will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Regional Health Behavioral Health Center’s Family Learning Center, 915 Mountain View Road in Rapid City. To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/suicide-to-hope-tickets-63025553126
Memorial butterfly release
In conjunction with National Suicide Prevention Week, the Front Porch Coalition will present a memorial butterfly release from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Canyon Lake Shelter A. Anyone who has lost a loved one — by suicide or not — is invited to attend and honor that person’s life and memory. The event will include music, food, and a movie “Suicide: The Ripple Effect.”
“It’s for anybody for lost somebody … and wants to connect with other people who are going through grief, and celebrate the life of someone they’ve lost. Grief is really difficult,” Dixon said.
RSVPs are requested either by emailing office@frontporchcoalition.org, by calling (605) 348-6692or by RSVPing at facebook.com/FrontPorchCoalition
For information about local suicide prevention efforts, suicide warning signs and more, go to frontporchcoalition.org. If you or someone you know needs help or someone to talk to, contact the National Suicide Hotline by texting the word “talk” to 741741, or by calling 1-800-273-8255.