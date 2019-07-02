A group of 10 residents is suing Rapid City in an effort to halt the development of a four-story, 350-unit apartment complex on Mount Rushmore Road.
Petitioners in the case allege that the Rapid City Council, the members of which are being sued in their official capacities, violated zoning ordinances in February by granting the complex's developers an exception to build taller structures than are normally allowed. Consequently, they are asking that a judge at the state court in Pennington County order the council to review its decision in hopes that it will be overturned.
The suit alternatively requests that a judge order the council to rescind the exception outright.
The city has been given until July 8 to respond to the petition but had not done so as of Thursday. In addition to members of the city council, Mayor Steve Allender is named in the suit in his official capacity.
At the center of the petition is a proposal by Samuelson Development to build five separate, four-story apartment buildings on a 14-acre plot northwest of the intersection of Fox Road and Mount Rushmore Road, just north of National American University. The company manages the Copper Ridge Apartments near Catron Boulevard in Rapid City and, according to its website, manages another 597 apartments in Sioux Falls.
Plans for the development on Mount Rushmore Road called for the property to be rezoned as an office-commercial district. Because zoning ordinances prohibit the construction of multi-family apartment buildings taller than 35 feet in such districts, the developers requested an exception allowing them to build to their desired height of 48 feet with the initial designs they submitted.
In previous city council meetings, John Samuelson of Samuelson Development said he could build three-story structures instead but at the expense of constructing another building. He said at the time that the shape of the land, which rises 36 feet from north to south, would make doing so difficult.
You have free articles remaining.
Residents, meanwhile, complained that the development threatened to obstruct their view of the Black Hills and increase motor traffic.
The Rapid City Planning Commission ultimately reached a tie vote on the developer's proposal at a meeting in December, resulting in its denial. But after appealing the decision to the Rapid City Council in February, the developers had their initial plans for the complex approved with the height exception intact. Their rezoning requests were approved several weeks later.
No residents taking part in the lawsuit could be reached for comment, but they argue in their petition that the developers did not face an undue hardship under existing zoning regulations that warranted the approval of their appeal. Thus, they argue, the city council acted illegally.
The suit goes on to criticize the council for failing to "consider negative impact and undue burden on the surrounding property and taxpayers with the construction of a four-story apartment complex along the entrance corridor of Highway 16."
The plans that the city council approved in February form the developer's "Initial Planned Development Overlay," which is one of the first major documents that must be submitted to the city when developing a property. Their final set of development plans will still be subject to the approval of the planning commission and will have to address a number of concerns raised by city staff, including landscaping, setbacks, parking, site layout, and traffic before they can be accepted and a building permit issued.
City spokesperson Darrell Shoemaker said Friday that the next round of city hearings on the development has not been scheduled as a result of the litigation.