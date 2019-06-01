Organizations across South Dakota are serving free meals to the state’s youth this summer as a part of the Summer Food Service Program and Seamless Summer Option. Children age 18 and younger may receive a meal free of charge at participating sites, which include organizations such as nonprofits, schools, libraries and local governments.
Families have a variety of ways to access the most current information on free feeding locations and the dates and times of meal service throughout the summer. The USDA Summer Meal Site Finder tool is at http://www.fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks. This free, web-based application allows users to easily locate summer food sites throughout South Dakota and across the country. The information is also available by texting “Food” to 877-877 or by texting "Summer Meals" to 97779. Individuals may also find sites by calling 1-866-3-HUNGRY (1-866-348-6479).
Food service sites will be added to the Summer Meal Site Finder regularly; so, it is important to check back periodically.
The Summer Food Service Program and Seamless Summer Option are federally funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the South Dakota Department of Education. This agency is an equal opportunity provider. More information on the summer programs is available at http://www.doe.sd.gov/cans/.