Every year, the Summer Nights Board of Directors dedicates a night to honor military members and veterans for their service.

The community will honor military heroes on Thursday, August 17 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Service members from Ellsworth Air Force Base, the South Dakota National Guard, and numerous veteran service organizations will be in attendance.

All tips collected at the beverage stations will be donated to Folds of Honor South Dakota, which is a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

The Summer Nights events would not be possible without the volunteer contributions of military personnel from Ellsworth AFB. Each week, more than 30 Air Force volunteers donate their time to help set up and tear down the event.

“We are looking forward to honoring both active duty and veteran men and women,” said Judd Nielsen, board president of Summer Nights. “We are not only grateful for their service to our country, but we are thankful we have so many volunteers from Ellsworth who help make Summer Nights a success every week.”

Event-goers will be treated to the sounds of SGT Rock from the 147th Army Band of the South Dakota Army National Guard who will hit the Rockstar Energy Stage sponsored by AARP. SGT Rock is made up of eight soldiers from South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota and Iowa who collaborate to bring a powerful message of patriotism and support to communities large and small. They’re fueled by the love they have for their country and their passion of representing their fellow soldiers through music. This band has performed throughout the country and across the globe.