Summer Nights to host Military Appreciation Night Thursday

Summer Nights

People gather for the first day of the new Summer Nights season June 2 in downtown Rapid City.

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

Summer Nights will host Military Appreciation Night from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18 in downtown Rapid City to honor active-duty service men and women and veterans.

Mighty Big Jim will play rock music on the Pepsi stage.

Service men and women from Ellsworth Air Force Base, the South Dakota National Guard and numerous veteran service organizations will attend. All tips collected at the beverage stations will be donated to Folds of Honor South Dakota, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have died or have become while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

The Summer Nights events would not be possible without the volunteer contributions of military personnel from Ellsworth Air Force Base. Each week, more than 30 Air Force volunteers donate their time to set up and tear down the event.



“We are very grateful for the tireless contributions of these volunteer groups,” said Judd Nielsen, president of the Summer Nights Board of Directors. “It takes nearly 100 volunteers to transform the busy downtown streets into the Summer Nights event every week, and we would not be able to do it without the help from the Ellsworth volunteers.”

Booth space is limited for this event. Contact RCSummerNights@gmail.com for more information.

