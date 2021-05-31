Summer water restrictions start Tuesday in Rapid City

Annual water restrictions for Rapid City water customers will begin Tuesday.
Water Superintendent Jeff Crockett said the city has practiced water restrictions for more than 20 years to help conserve water in Pactola Reservoir.
The restriction will be “normal status,” which puts the restriction on water from June through August. Residents can water outside before 9 a.m. or after 6 p.m.
“The city has not gone over normal in the more than 20 years, and it goes to show people do well conserving water,” Crockett said. “We’re very grateful to all our customers for conserving water.”
Residents with odd-numbered addresses can water on odd-numbered days, while residents with even-numbered addresses can water on even-numbered days. No one should water on the 31st day of the month.
Crockett said the watering restriction is for automated sprinkler systems. Manual watering with a handheld hose and a trigger nozzle, watering can, bucket or other container is allowed.
He said with the weather outlook for the year and drought conditions, the city is monitoring the reservoir’s levels through the summer. The Rapid City Council would vote on moving to a different status if certain conditions are met.
To move to concern status, the Pactola Reservoir would have to contain less than 48,950 acre feet of water or if the inflow is less than 90% of the mean monthly average, and the water restrictions would be extended a month. To move to alert status, the reservoir would have to contain less than 26,950 acre feet of water with inflow less than 50% of the mean monthly average. The restrictions would apply throughout the year.
A critical status would mean there’s less than 13,750 acre feet of water or the inflow to the reservoir is less than 25% of the mean monthly average, so no one would be able to water outside regardless of hours or days.
Before the change became official, council members would have to vote and a notice of determination would be published in the newspaper.
Crockett said residents can take other steps to conserve water like checking for leaks.
“The biggest waster of water is a leaking toilet and they can waste thousands of gallons a month,” he said.
Crockett said one easy way to check that is to put food coloring in the toilet tank and let it sit for a while. If there’s food coloring in the bowl, there could be a leak somewhere.
He said it’s usually an easy fix, like replacing a stopper or flapper valve. He said people can also check for leaking faucets in the house, installing water-saving shower heads and toilets with low flow. Crockett also said people could wait to do a load of dishes in a dishwasher until there’s a full load rather than a partial load.
Crockett said people should also sweep their driveway instead of spraying it down with a hose.
Water restrictions for city water users will be from June 1 to Aug. 31.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —