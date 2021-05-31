Summer water restrictions start Tuesday in Rapid City

To move to concern status, the Pactola Reservoir would have to contain less than 48,950 acre feet of water or if the inflow is less than 90% of the mean monthly average, and the water restrictions would be extended a month. To move to alert status, the reservoir would have to contain less than 26,950 acre feet of water with inflow less than 50% of the mean monthly average. The restrictions would apply throughout the year.

A critical status would mean there’s less than 13,750 acre feet of water or the inflow to the reservoir is less than 25% of the mean monthly average, so no one would be able to water outside regardless of hours or days.

Before the change became official, council members would have to vote and a notice of determination would be published in the newspaper.

Crockett said residents can take other steps to conserve water like checking for leaks.

“The biggest waster of water is a leaking toilet and they can waste thousands of gallons a month,” he said.

Crockett said one easy way to check that is to put food coloring in the toilet tank and let it sit for a while. If there’s food coloring in the bowl, there could be a leak somewhere.