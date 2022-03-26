Summerset plans to add 1,000 housing units, mayor says

Summerset could double its population in the next four years, and the city hopes to get ahead of the growth spurt.

Mayor Melanie Torno said there are five major housing developments going on right now with a mix of luxury apartments, single-family dwellings, multi-family dwellings and townhouses that could total around 1,000 homes and bring 3,000 new residents to the community.

“Rooftops are great, we are a sleeping community, but we also need to make sure that our tax dollars go to the proper schools, the sales tax to help the city to fund the amenities that we want. We are looking at how we can strategically place more commercial because we need more of that sales tax revenue to continue to help us thrive as a great community,” Torno said.

In order to prepare, Summerset is embarking on a $10 million wastewater treatment expansion that would include lift stations and getting sewer pipes to the plant in the most efficient way. Torno said the city is also looking into upgrades to the system so they can be ready for the next few decades.

“We know that we’re going to have quite a bit of growth out here, so we need to prepare for that,” she said.

Torno said the city submitted an application through the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources before the Jan. 1 deadline and are waiting to hear about award amounts. She said they expect to know more by mid-April.

Torno said the city has already started the design process and hopes to break ground this summer with completion anticipated for summer 2023, if the supply chain doesn’t provide issues.

She also said the city has looked at every possible grant and has American Rescue Plan Act funds available for matching. She said the city is also planning on a Tax Increment Finance District for the area near the wastewater treatment plant that hasn’t been activated.

The TIF District is valued at a total of $28,320,285 with $6,286,368 overlapping with another district.

Because of the developments, Torno said the city is already looking at its Comprehensive Plan, which isn’t due until 2026, to help determine the kind of commercial businesses the area could use. She said the city is looking toward a hotel with an indoor swimming pool and a family style restaurant attached, a smaller version of Watiki Water Park that could include a splash pad and other options for older kids.

The increase in population would also create a demand for schools. Torno said Summerset families don’t have a local high school option, so parents have to decide between sending their students to Sturgis or Rapid City. She said the city is going to work with the Meade School District on looking at possible places for a high school and, possibly, another elementary school.

“Granted the city does not fund the schools, but we are looking on our end at how we can work with the school to provide them with the accurate amount of numbers,” Torno said. “We are also looking at (if there’s) some collaborations the city can help facilitate with developers to possibly assist in a better location for the school.”

Torno said the next big thing the city will prepare for is making sure there are enough police and public safety officers.

She said there has been some pushback from the community regarding the cost of the wastewater treatment plant and possible increases to sewer tap fees. She said with the grants and possible funding from the state, the city’s cost and the impact on current residents will be much lower. She said there may not even need to be increases since development could offset that cost.

Torno said the city is trying to handle the growth as strategically as possible.

“We know that we’re not going to make everybody happy by all of our decisions, but we’re trying to look at the larger picture of not just today, but five years, 10 years, 20 years down the road,” she said.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.