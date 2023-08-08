The Summerset Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a wanted suspect who fled after a traffic stop Monday.

On August 7, a Summerset Police Officer initiated a traffic stop on a Honda Civic in the area of Interstate 90 and Stagestop Road. During the course of the stop, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed on Stagestop Road before turning northbound onto Sturgis Road. The pursuit was terminated due to the driver’s reckless disregard of the safety of others.

A short time later, a homeowner notified law enforcement that the vehicle was found abandoned in the Piedmont area and observed two male subjects fleeing from the vehicle. After an exhaustive search by multiple law enforcement agencies, both subjects are still at large.

The driver has been identified as Ambrose Williams. Williams is wanted on a felony warrant out of North Dakota for unlawful possession of a firearm and domestic violence. He has a history of carrying weapons, according to Summerset PD.

If encountered, please exercise caution and contact law enforcement immediately. Do not approach. Anyone with any information regarding Williams' whereabouts is asked to call the Summerset Police Department at (605) 721-6806.

The investigation is ongoing.