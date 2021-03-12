Summit Arena construction project to celebrate milestone on Saturday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I think (the) celebration as well as the official ribbon cutting in the future will really be a time for us to reflect on how great of a place we do in fact live in," Allender said.

Richardson said the arena is on track to be completed on Sept. 29. He said other milestones, like pre-casting, electrical and mechanical operations, will be completed this month.

He said the biggest and perhaps most important thing to note is that out of the 240,000 man hours and 850 men and women working on the project, there have been 443 injury-free days.

“That’s a huge testament to the men and women working on the project,” Richardson said.

He also said about 70% of work was done by local trade partners, which is “a huge boost to not only the economy but to the ability of the folks in the area that put hard work into this arena.”

The Monument advertising strategist Heather Jasnoch said there’s been a buzz about the center with the upcoming ceremony.

“It’s a big step ... moving forward,” she said. “It’s just a good feeling to know we’re getting closer.”

Bleachers will be set up for the media and members of the public in the lot across from the high school to watch the beam be put in place. Allender and others will speak around 10 a.m. to start the ceremony.

