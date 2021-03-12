Summit Arena construction project to celebrate milestone on Saturday

Summit Arena construction workers, The Monument employees and city officials will celebrate a milestone Saturday morning.
Dave Richardson, Mortenson senior project manager for the 250,000-square-foot Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City, said what is known as the topping out ceremony will occur at 10:30 a.m. when the final structural steel beam is put in place. It will include signatures of the construction workers and administrative and production staff for The Monument as well as board members.
Richardson said an evergreen tree will accompany the signatures.
“The tree kind of signifies ... the new birth of a building or structure,” he said. “It also signifies throughout the course of construction that there were no serious injuries sustained and no fatalities.”
Mayor Steve Allender said some in the city didn't believe the $130 million arena project would ever be completed.
"It seemed like a monumental project, but it's really progressing," he said Friday. "I think some of us in the community probably thought it was just about an arena, but this is in fact about the quality of life and providing what people want."
He said it provides an alternative to work and home life and will help build a great community.
"I think (the) celebration as well as the official ribbon cutting in the future will really be a time for us to reflect on how great of a place we do in fact live in," Allender said.
Richardson said the arena is on track to be completed on Sept. 29. He said other milestones, like pre-casting, electrical and mechanical operations, will be completed this month.
He said the biggest and perhaps most important thing to note is that out of the 240,000 man hours and 850 men and women working on the project, there have been 443 injury-free days.
“That’s a huge testament to the men and women working on the project,” Richardson said.
He also said about 70% of work was done by local trade partners, which is “a huge boost to not only the economy but to the ability of the folks in the area that put hard work into this arena.”
The Monument advertising strategist Heather Jasnoch said there’s been a buzz about the center with the upcoming ceremony.
“It’s a big step ... moving forward,” she said. “It’s just a good feeling to know we’re getting closer.”
Bleachers will be set up for the media and members of the public in the lot across from the high school to watch the beam be put in place. Allender and others will speak around 10 a.m. to start the ceremony.
