Summit Arena expected to be completed by Oct. 1

Construction continues on Rapid City's 11,000-seat Summit Arena at The Monument, formerly Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, with an expected completion date of Oct. 1.
Andrew Corson, senior project manager with Mortenson Construction, said Thursday the arena's upper and lower bowl foundations have been set and the exterior of the building is nearly fully enclosed. The main commissary area on the ground floor is being built out first and the locker rooms are being fitted with drywall.
Corson said several concession areas on the main concourse are under construction and installation of exterior windows are nearly complete.
"We are complete with the superstructure, the steel structure and precast are complete at this point," he said. "We are wrapping up the enclosure over the next month and really get going on the interior as well as getting the systems up and running."
Installation of the seating for Summit Arena, which will cost around $130 million, will begin in June and the installation of telescopic seating near the arena floor will begin in July, Corson said.
"It really all comes down to planning. We spent a ton of time planning activities before they ever happen, whether that be through 3D modeling or meeting with different trades," he said.
The October completion of the new arena will be just in time for the return of He Sapa Wacipi, also known as the Black Hills Powwow, now scheduled for Oct. 8-12. The powwow will be one of the inaugural events to open Summit Arena, celebrating its 34th year in Rapid City after last year's event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Black Hills Powwow is a long-standing tradition for the community and our facility, we are excited to welcome them back after their hiatus in 2020,” said The Monument Executive Director Craig Baltzer. “We can’t think of a better event to help us open Summit Arena.”
According to a news release, more than 1,000 Native American dancers representing more than 100 tribes from the United States and Canada are expected to participate in dancing and singing with championship drum groups. The Monument will be filled with vendor booths throughout the facility with the main powwow dancing occurring in the new arena.
Each session of the Black Hills Powwow begins with the colorful and stirring Grand Entry. There are four Grand Entries, one on Friday, two on Saturday and one on Sunday. Besides plenty of inter-tribal dancing for all participants, the Black Hills Powwow features 32 dance and singing contest categories.
“We are all aware of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our families, communities and the entire world. Our number one priority is to diligently monitor the continuous data provided to make sure our powwow is safe for all involved. We are excited to be back working with the wonderful staff at The Monument. This is and always has been a great cultural event for our community. The hard work of many has made this all possible. How exciting to be having this year’s powwow in the brand-new Summit Arena at The Monument,” Black Hills Powwow Association President Stephen Yellowhawk said in a statement.
Baltzer said Thursday that Don Barnett Arena will be decommissioned after the opening of Summit Arena. It will be repurposed as a larger event space, he said.
"It's not going to be used as a full arena because it's not (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant, but it is still useful as floor space," Baltzer said. "There's a way to use that and enhance our event line-ups. Maybe we will rework some of our events that we do in Rushmore Hall. Using this building will open up Rushmore Hall more often, which is the most booked venue we have."
Baltzer said he expects the transformation of Don Barnett Arena into another event space will benefit large events at The Monument, like the Black Hills Powwow and the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo.
"It will be a supplement to (Summit Arena) for big events. There are many other things we can do to boost this space. They are adjacent, connected and work together," Baltzer said.
