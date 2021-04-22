Summit Arena expected to be completed by Oct. 1

Construction continues on Rapid City's 11,000-seat Summit Arena at The Monument, formerly Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, with an expected completion date of Oct. 1.

Andrew Corson, senior project manager with Mortenson Construction, said Thursday the arena's upper and lower bowl foundations have been set and the exterior of the building is nearly fully enclosed. The main commissary area on the ground floor is being built out first and the locker rooms are being fitted with drywall.

Corson said several concession areas on the main concourse are under construction and installation of exterior windows are nearly complete.

"We are complete with the superstructure, the steel structure and precast are complete at this point," he said. "We are wrapping up the enclosure over the next month and really get going on the interior as well as getting the systems up and running."

Installation of the seating for Summit Arena, which will cost around $130 million, will begin in June and the installation of telescopic seating near the arena floor will begin in July, Corson said.

"It really all comes down to planning. We spent a ton of time planning activities before they ever happen, whether that be through 3D modeling or meeting with different trades," he said.