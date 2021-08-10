Summit Arena in final stages of construction

The new Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City is in the final stages of construction.

Monument Executive Director Craig Baltzer said Tuesday the new facility is starting to take shape.

"We're down to things like painting walls and installing ceiling tile," Baltzer said. "We are working with Mortenson to start making plans on how we will move in."

He said workers were testing systems in the new arena and Monument staff soon will begin training and testing their equipment and plans.

"Everything is looking really good," Baltzer said. "We're getting very excited."

Baltzer said he would be heading to the city council work session Wednesday to begin the process of borrowing money from the city to purchase a center-hung scoreboard for the new arena. With a price tag of more than $1 million, the new scoreboard would help recruit new events and provide additional sponsorship opportunities for The Monument. If Wednesday's meeting goes well, the proposal will go before the council at an upcoming meeting for an official vote.

