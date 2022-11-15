 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Sun Country Airlines to begin service at Rapid City Regional Airport in June

  • 0
Rapid City Regional Airport Terminal

Rapid City Regional Airport's commercial terminal.

 Nathan Thompson

Rapid City Regional Airport announced Tuesday that Sun Country Airlines will begin offering new nonstop flights from Minneapolis to Rapid City beginning in June 2023.

According to a news release, Sun Country will operate two flights per week with each flight seating 186 passengers on a Boeing 737-800 jet. The airline will offer free in-flight entertainment, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service, a mobile-friendly website and new interiors on each aircraft.

“We’re excited to welcome travelers from the Rapid City area to the Twin Cities via this new, nonstop route,” said Grant Whitney, chief revenue officer at Sun Country. “Minneapolis/St. Paul has lots of great attractions that cater to people of all ages and all interests – including Mall of America, world-class museums, lakes and parks, art galleries, incredible sports, music and entertainment venues, great restaurants, breweries and so much more.

People are also reading…

"We can’t wait to showcase Minnesota culture and hospitality to guests who are eager to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences.”

Rapid City Regional Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame said the new airline service and route are both great news for Rapid City and the region.

“We believe Sun Country’s everyday low fares, will inspire travel to the Black Hills area," he said. "Affordable airline service is vital to our economic development and our tourism industry.”

Sun Country Airlines will join Allegiant Airlines, American Airlines/American Eagle, Delta Air Lines/Delta Connection and United Airlines/United Express in providing air service to Rapid City Regional Airport.

For more information regarding year-round and seasonal routes visit rapairport.com/destinations.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 10

Your Two Cents for Nov. 10

Two Cents was used by anonymous liberals attacking our great governor and thankfully that did not work. You might want to think about moving.

Your Two Cents for Nov. 12

Your Two Cents for Nov. 12

So the proponents of legalized recreational marijuana are using the argument that just because other states have legalized it, therefore we sh…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 9

Your Two Cents for Nov. 9

Thank heaven the election is over! I wore out the mute button on my remote control because I turned off the TV every time there was a negative…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 11

Your Two Cents for Nov. 11

The legalization of marijuana is a certainty, it's just a matter of time. Some of the commenters here could use it - relax already.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Global population doubles in less than 40 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News