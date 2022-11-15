Sun Country Airlines to begin service at Rapid City Regional Airport in June

Rapid City Regional Airport announced Tuesday that Sun Country Airlines will begin offering new nonstop flights from Minneapolis to Rapid City beginning in June 2023.

According to a news release, Sun Country will operate two flights per week with each flight seating 186 passengers on a Boeing 737-800 jet. The airline will offer free in-flight entertainment, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service, a mobile-friendly website and new interiors on each aircraft.

“We’re excited to welcome travelers from the Rapid City area to the Twin Cities via this new, nonstop route,” said Grant Whitney, chief revenue officer at Sun Country. “Minneapolis/St. Paul has lots of great attractions that cater to people of all ages and all interests – including Mall of America, world-class museums, lakes and parks, art galleries, incredible sports, music and entertainment venues, great restaurants, breweries and so much more.

"We can’t wait to showcase Minnesota culture and hospitality to guests who are eager to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences.”

Rapid City Regional Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame said the new airline service and route are both great news for Rapid City and the region.

“We believe Sun Country’s everyday low fares, will inspire travel to the Black Hills area," he said. "Affordable airline service is vital to our economic development and our tourism industry.”

Sun Country Airlines will join Allegiant Airlines, American Airlines/American Eagle, Delta Air Lines/Delta Connection and United Airlines/United Express in providing air service to Rapid City Regional Airport.

For more information regarding year-round and seasonal routes visit rapairport.com/destinations.