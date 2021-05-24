Sunday severe storms spawn tornadoes, wind damage

Severe storms on Sunday had at least two tornadoes touch down Sunday in Perkins County, with another probable tornado in Custer County, the National Weather Service in Rapid City said Monday.

Storm spotters caught a small tornado that touched down at 3:52 p.m. Sunday in Perkins County, 23 miles north of Faith, along Highway 73. The report shows the funnel stayed on the ground for just a few minutes before dissipating back into a wall cloud.

At 4:03 p.m. Sunday, the same severe thunderstorm dropped another tornado six miles south of Meadow in Perkins County, near the intersection of Highway 73 and Highway 20.

No structure damage was reported with either tornado.

Another probable tornado occurred at 4 p.m. Sunday in Custer County, five miles north of Pringle, the National Weather Service said Monday, after photos showed significant tree damage in the area.

The photos, taken by the Custer County Sheriff's Office, show multiple trees and power lines down in the areas of Custer State Park, Lower French Creek Road, Sidney Park Road, Flynn Creek Road and Hazelrodt Cutoff. Based on the damage observed, the National Weather Service said it appears a tornado may have occurred in one or more of those areas.