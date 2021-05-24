Sunday severe storms spawn tornadoes, wind damage

Severe storms on Sunday had at least two tornadoes touch down Sunday in Perkins County, with another probable tornado in Custer County, the National Weather Service in Rapid City said Monday.
Storm spotters caught a small tornado that touched down at 3:52 p.m. Sunday in Perkins County, 23 miles north of Faith, along Highway 73. The report shows the funnel stayed on the ground for just a few minutes before dissipating back into a wall cloud.
At 4:03 p.m. Sunday, the same severe thunderstorm dropped another tornado six miles south of Meadow in Perkins County, near the intersection of Highway 73 and Highway 20.
No structure damage was reported with either tornado.
Another probable tornado occurred at 4 p.m. Sunday in Custer County, five miles north of Pringle, the National Weather Service said Monday, after photos showed significant tree damage in the area.
The photos, taken by the Custer County Sheriff's Office, show multiple trees and power lines down in the areas of Custer State Park, Lower French Creek Road, Sidney Park Road, Flynn Creek Road and Hazelrodt Cutoff. Based on the damage observed, the National Weather Service said it appears a tornado may have occurred in one or more of those areas.
"We have learned of damage in the Custer area from the storms on Sunday. Local officials are surveying the damage today and after they are done, NWS forecasters may conduct a survey to determine what type of winds caused the damage and the strength of the winds," a statement from the National Weather Service said on Monday.
Gusty winds, hail and large amounts of rain were also reported across West River during Sunday's storms. The South Dakota Department of Transportation reported an 83 mph wind gust in Lyman County, six miles southwest of Joe Creek Recreation Area.
In Pennington County, a 70 mph wind gust was recorded in Wasta at 5:40 p.m. Sunday. Ellsworth Air Force Base recorded 58 mph winds at 4:53 p.m. Sunday.
Hail ranging from pea size to golf ball size were reported from Rapid City south to Custer, and beneficial rain ranging from one to two inches occurred throughout the Black Hills.
The National Weather Service was also fielding calls Monday about reports of a loud roar or possible tornado in Rapid City on Sunday.
"There wasn't a tornado, but what you heard was the frequent thunder, strong winds (approximately 50 to 60 mph), very heavy rain and hail. The combination of these made for a very loud storm," the weather service said on its social media pages. "As always, it's a great idea to have a plan for what to do during thunderstorms so that you and your loved ones can stay safe."
The weather forecast calls for sunny and breezy conditions for much of the area on Tuesday. The strongest winds will be across northwestern South Dakota, where gusts up to 50 mph are possible, the National Weather Service said. A wind advisory has been issued for northwest South Dakota and is in effect Tuesday morning through the afternoon.
Another round of showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday, some of which may be strong to severe, especially for areas along and south of I-90, the forecast reads.
Generally unsettled weather is expected into and through the weekend.
