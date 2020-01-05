Sunday win seals a Rushmore sweep of Aberdeen

The Rushmore Thunder got four goals from four different players Sunday as the Thunder completed a weekend sweep of Aberdeen with a 4-2 win in South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association boys hockey action at the Thunder Dome in Rapid City.
Coupled with Saturday’s 7-3 win over Aberdeen, the Thunder now have 11 points and sit alone in fourth place in the boys varsity standings.
Alex Humke, Miles Retzer, Derrick Brown Jr. and Kael Delzer scored for Rushmore. Brown added a pair of assists and finished the game with three points. Delzer has a two-point game, adding an assist to go with his goal. Mason Martin scored his first two points with the Thunder varsity, assisting on the goals by Brown and Delzer.
Abe Partridge stopped 14 shots on his way to collecting his fifth win of the season.
Rushmore scored two quick goals midway through the opening period to jump up on the Cougars.
Aberdeen’s Avery Dean was in the penalty box for checking from behind when Humke scored his team-leading seventh goal when he chipped the puck past Cougar goalie Hunter Wilkie to make it 1-0 Thunder at the 8:30 mark, with Brown and Delzer assisting.
Rushmore came right back down ice and scored 30 seconds later when Retzer beat Wilkie from just to the left of the goal mouth for his first goal of the year. Evenau Rasby and Mason Harlan assisted on Retzer’s counter, which made it 2-0 at 9:00 into the opening period.
Aberdeen pulled within 2-1 early in the second period when Kasen Claymore’s backhand from a tough angle on the end line got behind Thunder goalie Abe Partridge. Assists on Claymore’s goal, his first of the year, went to Jadon Jorgenson and Dean.
Brown upped the Thunder’s lead to 3-1 late in the second period with an even-strength goal at the 13:30 mark, with Martin and Seth Stock assisting.
Delzer made it 4-1 at 4:06 into the third period when he scored off assists from Brown and Martin.
Aberdeen ninth-grader Mason Carrels scored his first goal of the varsity season with 7:24 remaining in the game to pull the Cougars within 4-2. Braydon Jones assisted.
RUSHMORE 7, ABERDEEN 3: The Thunder gave up a goal to Braydon Jones in the opening minute of the game but answered with three goals over the remainder of the first period while cruising to a 7-3 win Saturday.
Jones scored just 36 seconds into the game, but the Thunder got even-strength goals from Kael Delzer at the 6:26 mark, Duncan Chisholm at 13:27 and Zeke Farlee with 37 seconds to play in the opening period to go up 3-1.
Derrick Brown Jr made it 4-1 just 36 seconds into the second period with his goal as part of his four-point game.
Alex Humke answered the goal by Aberdeen’s Cameron Scarlett to make it 5-2 at the 5:27 mark of the second period. Avery Dean notched the Cougars’ final goal with 3:06 left in the second stanza.
Seth Stock, who also had three assists, scored 2:38 into the third period and Chisholm tallied his second goal of the game at the 16:01 mark to close scoring.
NEXT ACTION: The Thunder (5-1-0-1) host Mitchell (2-5-1-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Thunder Dome.