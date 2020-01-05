Sunday win seals a Thunder sweep of Aberdeen

Aberdeen pulled within 2-1 early in the second period when Kasen Claymore’s backhand from a tough angle on the end line got behind Thunder goalie Abe Partridge. Assists on Claymore’s goal, his first of the year, went to Jadon Jorgenson and Dean.

Brown upped the Thunder’s lead to 3-1 late in the second period with an even-strength goal at the 13:30 mark, with Martin and Seth Stock assisting.

Delzer made it 4-1 at 4:06 into the third period when he scored off assists from Brown and Martin.

Aberdeen ninth-grader Mason Carrels scored his first goal of the varsity season with 7:24 remaining in the game to pull the Cougars within 4-2. Braydon Jones assisted.

RUSHMORE 7, ABERDEEN 3: The Thunder gave up a goal to Braydon Jones in the opening minute of the game but answered with three goals over the remainder of the first period while cruising to a 7-3 win Saturday.

Jones scored just 36 seconds into the game, but the Thunder got even-strength goals from Kael Delzer at the 6:26 mark, Duncan Chisholm at 13:27 and Zeke Farlee with 37 seconds to play in the opening period to go up 3-1.

Derrick Brown Jr made it 4-1 just 36 seconds into the second period with his goal as part of his four-point game.