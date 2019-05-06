Editor's note: Helping Hands is a weekly series profiling nonprofits in western South Dakota.
An average of 20 veterans a day take their lives, according to a study by the Department of Veteran Affairs. Having the support of a service dog allows them to live independently, and in many cases, can be life-saving.
Super Dogs for Super Heroes has been matching service dogs with military veterans since 2017. They specialize in training rescue dogs to become the best service dog. Super Dogs also helps the veterans train their own dogs. They have had a hand in rescuing close to 30 dogs from shelters across the country to train to become service dogs.
Founder and Chief Trainer Becky Flanagan started the foundation as a way to help veterans cope with the effects of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
“I'm a Gulf War veteran myself, and I had some pretty bad PTSD. There's plenty of things that we do in our everyday lives that some veterans can’t do. When you have PTSD, there's a lot of things that are difficult to do,” she said.
There are many skills and tasks service dogs offer, including assisting with the transition to a prosthesis, accompanying the veteran in public places, and retrieving and carrying objects. The dogs also offer emotional support to the veterans.
“Even if your dog is just a pet, there's no judgment from them. They're going to show that they love you and they're happy to have you,” she said.
The organization relies on fundraising to help with the rescuing and training of service dogs. They will be the beneficiary of the first annual Tee It Up for the Troops golf event at Arrowhead Country Club in Rapid City on July 15.
The event will honor U.S. military service members and benefit those who have been wounded in combat. Money raised will help to go toward the adoption and training of the service dogs.
Community efforts are much needed for helping out veterans. Spreading the word about Super Dogs for Super Heroes is the most important thing. Getting involved in fundraisers is another way to help. Flanagan said showing appreciation for those who have served is the best way to support them.
"The whole purpose of our organization is because 22 veterans a day commit suicide and we're trying to make that number go down. We're trying to make veterans feel appreciated and the more people support organizations that help them, the less I think they will commit suicide. Some of the stuff people could do would be to try and support our guys in whatever way they can, even if it's helping their neighbor or just thanking a veteran," she said.
For more information on how to help, call 605-545-2982 or visit their Facebook page.