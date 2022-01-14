 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Superintendent Lori Simon says she will resign at the end of the school year

Lori Simon announced Friday that she would be resigning as superintendent of the Rapid City Area Schools at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

“After a great deal of reflection and conversation with my family, the time has come for me to step back and embrace a new chapter in my life,” Simon said in a statement.

Her last day will be in late June.

“I am extremely proud of the work our RCAS staff, leaders, and I have accomplished the past six years, and know that I am leaving the Rapid City Area Schools in a far better place than when I arrived. It has been a privilege to serve our students, staff, families, and Rapid City community,” Simon said.

In the statement, Simon said she would not be doing interviews at this time. The Board of Education, meanwhile, is in discussion about the selection process for the new superintendent and will communicate more information soon.

Superintendent Lori Simon

Lori Simon
